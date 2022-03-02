Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Up to $51.48

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.48, but opened at $56.87. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 6,239 shares.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after buying an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after purchasing an additional 154,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

