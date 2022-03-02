Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.74. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 47,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.08%. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 402,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

