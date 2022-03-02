Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,901 shares during the last quarter.

SH opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

