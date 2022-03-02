Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBD. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 267,166 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 595,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 245,954 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 576,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 242,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DBD. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE DBD opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $611.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.51). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diebold Nixdorf (Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.