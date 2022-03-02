Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOSE. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.