Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 217,595 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 217,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after acquiring an additional 366,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,082,000 after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,403,000 after buying an additional 90,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,965,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,948,000 after buying an additional 202,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PVG opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04.

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

