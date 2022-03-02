Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 331,420 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 331,420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 33,905 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 132.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dante C. Parrini purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $577.04 million, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.40. Glatfelter Co. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $18.74.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Glatfelter had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 350.02%.

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

