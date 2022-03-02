Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 39,636 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Akouos by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Akouos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Akouos by 40.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 68,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akouos by 9,144.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,458 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Akouos in the third quarter worth $4,819,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Akouos stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

