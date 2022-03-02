Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 564 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in REX American Resources by 98,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in REX American Resources by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 11,039.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REX opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $577.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total value of $924,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

