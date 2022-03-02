GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $35.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.88.

GoodRx stock opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GoodRx has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $48.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -239.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of -0.32.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 166,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $6,297,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,587 shares of company stock valued at $31,417,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 167,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 115,139 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

