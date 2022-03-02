Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE GPL opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.96.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
