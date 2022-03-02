Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

GWB stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,658,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

