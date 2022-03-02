Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.23

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 514012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

