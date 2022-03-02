Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,431. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after buying an additional 515,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after buying an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 196,730 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 97,940 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

