Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $181.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,908 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

