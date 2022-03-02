Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter worth $348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 35.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.99 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

