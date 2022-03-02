Guardant Health, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.48) EPS.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $66.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $169.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.0% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after purchasing an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

