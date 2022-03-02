Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $653,000 Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,712 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 1.69.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.