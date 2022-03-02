Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,518,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,981,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 402,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 278,549 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GWB opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.17. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Great Western Bancorp (Get Rating)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.