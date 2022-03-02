Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 44,485 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

