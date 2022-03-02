Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 275,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after buying an additional 497,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 328.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of LFC opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

China Life Insurance Profile (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.