Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 39.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,671,000 after buying an additional 79,233 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter worth about $22,689,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 178.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,748,000 after buying an additional 1,325,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 40.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 162,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.89 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

