GXChain One Day Volume Reaches $72.12 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $137.89 million and $72.12 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002278 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,827,224 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

