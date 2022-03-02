GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE:GXO opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

