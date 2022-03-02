Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.88.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.55. The company had a trading volume of 913,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,807. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

