Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) to Issue GBX 12.26 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.59) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.07.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($33,346.28).

Several analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.14) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.64) to GBX 1,205 ($16.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,250 ($16.77) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,536.11 ($20.61).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

