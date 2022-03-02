Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) to Issue GBX 12.26 Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.16) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,087.50 ($14.59) on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,778 ($23.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.07.
In related news, insider Amy Stirling acquired 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($33,346.28).
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
