Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after buying an additional 378,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 49,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.