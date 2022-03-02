Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $103,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HRMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.