Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

