Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issues Earnings Results

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

HRMY opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 0.37. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.29.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 23,407 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HRMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

