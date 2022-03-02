Head to Head Comparison: Aeva Technologies (AEVA) versus Its Peers

Aeva Technologies (NYSE: AEVA – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aeva Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.66, meaning that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $9.27 million -$2.93 million -8.25 Aeva Technologies Competitors $5.24 billion -$4.30 million 26.95

Aeva Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Aeva Technologies Competitors 657 2515 2967 81 2.40

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 212.75%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 37.75%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -1,099.60% -18.92% -18.23% Aeva Technologies Competitors -90.85% 4.02% -1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Aeva Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies rivals beat Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aeva Technologies (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

