Head-To-Head Comparison: Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94% Recruiter.com Group -114.13% N/A -136.89%

This table compares Wipro and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 4.59 $1.48 billion $0.29 24.52 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 4.42 -$17.04 million ($3.80) -0.68

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group. Recruiter.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wipro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wipro has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.48, indicating that its stock price is 248% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wipro and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 0 5 2 0 2.29 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.97, suggesting a potential downside of 2.04%. Recruiter.com Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 248.84%. Given Recruiter.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recruiter.com Group is more favorable than Wipro.

Summary

Wipro beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform that aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. The platform is powered by virtual teams of Recruiters On Demand and Video and Artificial Intelligence (AI) job-matching technology. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

