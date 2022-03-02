Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Health Catalyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company had a trading volume of 730,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,225. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,729 shares of company stock worth $4,156,359 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,865 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 197,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst (Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.