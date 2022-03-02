Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HCAT. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 28,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,578. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $107,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 644 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,006.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,359 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

