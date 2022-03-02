HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,841 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 18.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 51.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 70.8% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 195,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.82.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.72. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -749.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.