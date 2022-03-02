HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €87.41 ($98.21).

Shares of HFG stock traded down €3.80 ($4.27) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €45.08 ($50.65). The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

