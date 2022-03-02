Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $436.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to post $436.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.80 million and the lowest is $411.99 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $296.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

NYSE HP opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

