Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €84.19 ($94.59).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €68.96 ($77.48) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.68.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

