Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Heska stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $145.09. 72,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,984. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84.

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Heska by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Heska by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

