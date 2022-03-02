Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Heska stock traded up $3.09 on Tuesday, reaching $145.09. 72,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,984. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84.
HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.
About Heska (Get Rating)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.