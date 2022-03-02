Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.09. 72,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,984. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Heska by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heska by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.