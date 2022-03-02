Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:HSKA traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.09. 72,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,984. Heska has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average of $196.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 763.67 and a beta of 1.65.
HSKA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.
Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
