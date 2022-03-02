Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HPE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 14,189,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,937,205. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,389,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 171,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 138,012 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 90,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

