HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 112,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 966,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXS opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

