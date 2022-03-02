HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PIO. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 192.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

