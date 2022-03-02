HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,280 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in DaVita in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in DaVita by 175.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

