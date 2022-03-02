HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 222.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $30.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

