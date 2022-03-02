HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.77.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

