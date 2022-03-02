Hollencrest Capital Management Buys 561 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Williams Companies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 62,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 747,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 657,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,838,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,330,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 139,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,287,730. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $32.08.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

