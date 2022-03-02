Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 687.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 44,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,840. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,423 shares of company stock worth $11,953,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.