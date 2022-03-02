Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

HEP stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 107,881 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

