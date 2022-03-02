Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of HMCBF opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.42.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

