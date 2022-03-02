Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $187.90. 102,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,461. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

